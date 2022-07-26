April 7, 1949 - July 20, 2022

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida — Gary D. Wroan, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Bloomington, passed away July 20, 2022, in Bonita Springs.

Gary was born April 7, 1949, the son of John L. Wroan III and Elizabeth Stretch. Gary attended Metcalf and University High School. He worked for his father at J. L. Wroan & Sons Construction Company before joining the Town of Normal Police Department, where he first worked in the Traffic Division, and then went on to pilot the Dare Program, where he served until his retirement. Gary obtained his pilots license and enjoyed flying his friends to ISU basketball games. Gary married Cathy Yoder on October 19, 1980.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; their three children: John Wroan, Katelynn Garman, Blake Wroan; and one grandson, Max Garman. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Wroan; and his stepmother, Jeanne Wroan.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Wroan.

Private Services are being held in Florida.

Memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.