Sept. 17, 1948 - Jan. 20, 2023

NORMAL — Garry A. Moore, 74, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family at 11:30 a.m on Friday, January 20, 2023, at OSF Healthcare.

Garry was born on September 17, 1948, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Ivan and JoAnn (Smith) Moore. He is survived by his wife, Connie (McCambridge) Moore.

Also surviving are his four siblings: Bill (Nancy) Moore (Seffner, FL), John (Jimmy Bryant) Moore (Decatur, GA), Laura (Jay) Wright (Columbia, MO), Patricia (Dennis) Holbrook (Quincy, IL); his three children: Michelle (Steve Crowell) Moore (Knoxville, TN), Matt (Amy) Moore (Bloomington, IL), Tim (Lauren Glad) Moore (Durham, NC); his three step children: Sarah (Tom) Wehde (St. Paul, MO), Katie (Chris) Collany (Winter Haven , FL), Molly (Michael) Molitor (St. Paul, MO); sixteen grandchildren: Quinlen Brown, Anderson, Beckett and Crew Moore, Delaney, Charlie, Mary Kate and Natalie Wehde, Caspian, Cambridge, Copeland, Carlow and Creighton Collany, Maddey, Max and Mia Molitor; and cousins, including Richard Stayton; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and JoAnn; and niece, Allison Holbrook.

In 1966, he graduated from Council Rock High School in New Town, PA. He continued his education at the University of Missouri playing baseball and was a proud member of the Sig Ep fraternity. He graduated in 1970, with a degree in civil engineering and dedicated his entire career to the construction industry.

"Grandpa Garry" was cherished by his sixteen grandchildren and always made time for their activities. When he wasn't watching the kids play sports, performing, or attending a school event, he loved scuba diving, skiing, photographing birds, playing golf, and telling stories of all his adventures.

Garry was a fighter and battled multiple illnesses for the past twenty years yet never complained. He was always the first to help his kids, grandkids, family and friends. Our lives will never be the same. We were blessed with one of the best!

Per his wishes, our family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to The Carle Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.

