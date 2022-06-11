 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garold "Bud" Lee Cole

Feb. 14, 1935 - March 22, 2022

NORMAL — Garold Lee Cole, age 87, known always to his family and friends since childhood as "Bud," passed peacefully on March 22, 2022, in Normal, IL, where he had resided since joining the faculty at Illinois State University in 1968.

A graveside service celebrating the life of Bud Cole will be held on Sat., June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.calvertmemorial.com.

