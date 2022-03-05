MORTON — Garna L. Rhodes, 87, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Garna was born on September 20, 1934, in Henry, IL, to Cofer and Inez (Knowles) Bernard. She married LeRoy Rhodes on January 12, 1951, in Wyoming, IL.

Surviving are her husband, LeRoy Rhodes of Morton; two daughters: Debora Rhodes of Normal, IL and Brenda (Dr. John) Baer of Tremont; five grandchildren: Adam (Katrina) Rhodes, Tressa (Maxwell) Schneider, Rebekah Baer, Sophia (Jeremiah) Thacker and Anna Baer; and three great-grandchildren.

Garna was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Lou Rhodes; both parents; and one sister, Evelyn Gehrig.

Garna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had innumerable skills and was most notably known for making the world's best pie and being a talented seamstress.

A funeral service for Garna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for Garna's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.