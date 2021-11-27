BLOOMINGTON — Garland H. Lacey passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 90, in Bloomington, IL.

Garland Howard Lacey was born in 1931, in the home of his parents on a farm in Oskaloosa, IL, the fifth and last child of Joseph Paul Lacey and Lula Ethel Henderson. He graduated from North Clay Community High School in Louisville, IL. He completed five semesters at the University of Illinois before joining the United States Army. He completed his tour of duty in the United States Army serving in the 216th Atomic Gun Battalion at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and the 503rd Engineers in Stuttgart, Germany, before returning to the University of Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Biological Science and Mathematics and taught for one year at Van Nuys High School in California. He returned to complete his Master's Degree in Biological Science and Mathematics the following year.

Garland married Shirley Mae West in 1959, at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield, IL, and taught at Lanphier High School. In 1960, he started in Data Processing at Franklin Life Insurance, and the following year he worked at McDonnell Aircraft Corp in St. Louis. In 1965, he took a position in computer programming at Caterpillar in East Peoria, IL, and, after more than 30 years, he retired in 1996. After retirement, he lived in Springfield, IL, for several years before calling Bloomington, IL, home.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Chris (Jill) Lacey, Karen Preston, Jean (Tony) Wilson, Scott (Elizabeth) Lacey; and nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and one granddaughter.

Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors. A Celebration of Life service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington, IL, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with a gathering at 10:30 a.m. and service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on his behalf to a charity of your choice.