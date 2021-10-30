NORMAL — Gailen R. Smiley, 67, of Normal, passed away at his residence and surrounded by family on October 26, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1954, to Alfred and Marcella (Coit) Smiley, and married the love of his life, Marci Payne in 1979.
He is survived by Marci; his sons: Mathew (Leslie) Smiley, Michael (Wendy) Smiley; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Abel, Madelyn; and his sister, Florence. He is preceded in his death by his parents; and sister, Sandra Smiley. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, as well as friend.
Visitation will be held November 3, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., with brief service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Illinois Cancer Care Foundation and Wish Bone Canine Rescue.
To read full obituary, and leave memories and condolences with the family, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.