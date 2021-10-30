NORMAL — Gailen R. Smiley, 67, of Normal, passed away at his residence and surrounded by family on October 26, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1954, to Alfred and Marcella (Coit) Smiley, and married the love of his life, Marci Payne in 1979.

He is survived by Marci; his sons: Mathew (Leslie) Smiley, Michael (Wendy) Smiley; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Abel, Madelyn; and his sister, Florence. He is preceded in his death by his parents; and sister, Sandra Smiley. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, as well as friend.

Visitation will be held November 3, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., with brief service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Illinois Cancer Care Foundation and Wish Bone Canine Rescue.

To read full obituary, and leave memories and condolences with the family, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.