LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Gail Lynn Bowen died peacefully at home surrounded by family October 6, 2021. He was born November 21, 1946 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Bert and Pauline Bowen.

Lynn graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School, class of 1964. Following graduation, he served proudly in the United States Navy on the USS Ticonderoga, from 1967-1971. After his time in the service, he earned his Associate Degree from Parkland College. February 14, 1978 Lynn Married Jacqulyn Tammen. They celebrated 43 years of marriage in February 2021. Along with spending time with family, he loved to go fishing, fishing, and more fishing. Through the years he also gained a passion for collecting fishing equipment.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Richard and Sister Wanda. He is survived by wife Jacqulyn; sons: Brad and wife Allison of Conway, AR, Brendon of Spring, TX, Steve and wife Marya from Bryant, AR; and daughter Tara and husband Thad of Mansfield, IL. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren: Taylor, Taryn, Alyssa, Justin, Riley, Sammy, Christian, Tristan, Morgan, Reid, Gage, MacKenzie, Tayton, Traycen, Troyer, Jack, Keaton, and Will; as well as five great-grandchildren: Killian, Keiran, Ari, Alannah and Laikyn; one brother Dennis Bowen and wife Michelle of Saybrook, IL; and sister-in-law Connie Carrell of Lees Summit, MO.

A private family service of remembrance will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021. Those who choose to remember Lynn in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Humane Society of your choice.