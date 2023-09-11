NORMAL — Gail Kathleen (Voyt) Powers, aged 74, passed away at home on September 11, 2023.

Daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Taydus) Voyt. Devoted wife of Tom Powers for over 50 years. Caring sister of Karin Saak (Edward) and Susan Schwulst (Kevin). Loving mother of Christopher Powers (Hyun-Ju Park) and Sean Powers (Rose Priddy). Fond grandmother to Alexandra "Alex" Powers.

Gail grew up in the Chicago south suburb of Homewood. She attended Marion Catholic High School and Prairie State College. She graduated from Illinois State University with a B.A. in English and a Teacher's Certificate in 1967. Gail and Tom eventually moved back to Homewood where they raised their family while Gail had a successful career as a computer programmer.

In their retirement, they returned to Normal, IL (near the ISU campus) where they enjoyed family, friends, and the good life. Plans for a commemorative family get-together are in the works.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal www.BGCBN.org/give/

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.