March 31, 1942 - May 9, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — G. Michael Vogel, 81, of Bloomington, passed away May 9, 2023, at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Urbana.
His visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington, with funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Illinois CancerCare.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mike was born March 31, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, to Roger M. and Helen Marie (Seay) Vogel. He married Deloris Denham on August 30, 1969. She survives.
Also surviving are his two children: Kathleen (Mike) Bowen of Bloomington, and Michael (Colleen) Vogel of Normal; six grandchildren: DJ (Rylie Brown) Olker, Connor and Ethan Bowen, Jimmy Peterson, Gracie and Abby Vogel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger J. Vogel; and sister-in-law, Bernadine Vogel.
Mike graduated from Trinity High School in 1960, attended Illinois State University and served in the US Army Reserves. Mike worked for State Farm Insurance Co. from 1966-1977, and was a State Farm agent in San Jose, CA, for 23 years, retiring in 2001.
Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
