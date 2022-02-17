LEROY — G. Edward McConkey, 84, of LeRoy, passed away at home Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Rosary service will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City. Visitation will follow form 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday February 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Farmer City, IL. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Farmer City, IL. Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice.

Ed was born July 20, 1937, in Champaign, IL, to Matthew Elden and Margaret Helena (Malloy) McConkey. He married Lynne Kay Hauptmann February 6, 1965, in Homewood, IL.

Survivors: wife, Lynne Kay McConkey, LeRoy; daughters: Ann (Jeffrey) Umland, Farmer City, and Julie (Frank) Sylvester, Farmer City; sister Marilyn Miller, LeRoy; grandchildren: Quinten (Michelle) Butson, Benjamin, Kathryn, and Rachel Umland; great-grandchild, Josilyn Butson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald McConkey; and sister, Margie Ann McConkey.

Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmer City and Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord in Ft. Meyers, FL. Ed attended the University of Illinois for agriculture and then went to St. Ambrose College, Davenport, IA. He farmed in the Sabina area from 1958-1988.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.