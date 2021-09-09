 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 10

BUTLER, Linda Marie (Schmidgall, Hartman), 75, Minier, 10:30 a.m. at Minier Assembly of God, Minier.

DAVIS, Julie Kay, 59, Normal,  11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

EKSTAM, Katheryn M. "Kathy", 78, Bloomington, 11 a.m., at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

HARRISON, Raymond P., 81, Chillicothe,  1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Chillicothe.

REVELO, Montana Salyice, 24, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SHELTON, Gary E., 73, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

STREENZ, Daniel Joseph, 63, Colfax, 6:30 p.m. at Octavia Park Pavilion, Colfax. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News