 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 23

ARMSTRONG, Myrtle L. "Mickey", 103, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Bloomington.

BRYNE, John W., 92, formerly of Roanoke, 10 a.m. at Roanoke United Methodist Church.

FORD, Robert Eugene, 86, Atlanta, 11 a.m. at Atlanta Cemetery, Atlanta.

GEOSLING, Gary Matthew, 66, Heyworth, 10:30 a.m. at New Horizon Christian Church, located at 14038 E. 350 North Road, Heyworth.

LEE, Roger Robert, Normal, formerly of Stanford, 11 a.m. at Minier Christian Church, Minier.

LOPEZ, Eric J., 48, Normal, 1-3 p.m. at Moose Lodge, Bloomington.

PALMA, Cody W., 29, Normal, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Station Saloon, Bloomington.

PAUL, Dr. Gerald Wayne, 52, Bloomington, noon to 3 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

SAMS, Marilyn L., 83, Bloomington, First United Methodist Church, Normal.

SCHERER-SCHULER, Maria A., 86, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News