Funerals today for Oct. 1

ANTONIO, Lyle Don, Monticello, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of, Bloomington.

CORDERO, Josefina, 94, Bloomington, noon at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Bloomington.

FERNANDEZ, Marcia Theresa, 84, Paxton; 10 a.m. at Holy Child Jesus Parish, Chicago.

FULKS, Steven "Sarge" Wayne, 73, Normal, 10 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

MAURER, Eli Christopher, 24, Normal, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College, Normal.

PANKEY, Dianne Marlene, 66, Bloomington, 5-8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Bloomington.

THOMPSON, Jim, Normal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Underwood Park at 900 S. Linden St., Normal. P

