Funerals today for Nov. 20

ALLISON, Kathleen Elizabeth (Elder), 80, LeRoy, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, LeRoy.
CHASE, Helen Hubbell, 90, Springfield, 12-12 p.m. at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.
FUDGE, Sue Carol, 84, Morton, formerly of Monticello, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Monticello.
JENNINGS, Michael Lance, 50, Bloomington, 1-4 p.m. at Laborers Local 362, Bloomington.
JOHNSON, Glen Alan, 59, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac.
McDONALD, Linda J., 69, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
RAMPEY, Mark Stephen, 73, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington.
SULASKI, Robert L. Sr., Peoria, 2 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, Dunlap.
VAUGHAN, Dorothy May Smith, 104, Ellsworth, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Ellsworth.
WILLKE, Marvin, 99, Anchor, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.