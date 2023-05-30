Funerals today for May 31 May 30, 2023 41 min ago Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HALE, Mary Evelyn, 99, Clinton, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella. Tags Bloomington Chicago Decatur Funeral Ryan Lane Bloomington Country Club Christianity Religion Computer Science Botany Agriculture Armed Forces Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story