Funerals today for May 28
May 27, 2023

FIELDS, Jackie "Jack", 88, Normal, 1-3 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
ROWE, Charles, 83, Normal, 3 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.