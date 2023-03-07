HELLING, David C., 69, Normal, 11 a.m. at Christ Church, Normal.
LAYTEN, Barbara Jean, 98, Downs, 11 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
WYANT, Delmar Wayne, 89, Arrowsmith, 10 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.
HELLING, David C., 69, Normal, 11 a.m. at Christ Church, Normal.
LAYTEN, Barbara Jean, 98, Downs, 11 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
WYANT, Delmar Wayne, 89, Arrowsmith, 10 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.