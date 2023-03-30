GABALDO, Katharina (Katie), 89, El Paso, formerly of Bloomington, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 W. Jackson St., Bloomington.
HOLUB, J. Ann, 86, Bloomington; 2 p.m., Park Hill Cemetery, New Chapel Mausoleum, Bloomington.
McGEE, Altie, Bloomington, 9:30 a.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
MILLER, Patricia L. 85, Farmer City, noon at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
MILSTEAD, Ashley Paige, 36, Morton; 2 p.m., Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pekin.