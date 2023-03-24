BURNS, Patrick "Pat" Dee, 66, Bloomington, 2 - 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington.

COX, Merle Henry, 81, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.

DIETZ, Jean, 87, Jonesboro, formerly of Pontiac, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac.

MOORE, Michael Scott, 60, Chenoa, 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Chenoa.

NELDNER, Donna V., 95, Lexington, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington.

PRIESTER-SIMMONS, Crystal Ann, 39, Bloomington, 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Normal.

RICH, Kenneth V., 88, Waynesville, 11 a.m. at the Christian Church, Waynesville.

TOMLINSON, Glen Edward, MD, 95, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.

THORP-WEDEKIND, Norma Joan, 91, Raymond, 11 a.m. at A Community of Faith Church, Raymond.