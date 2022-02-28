 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 1

JOHNSON, Robert "R.D.", 84, LeRoy, noon, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy with Masonic and Oddfellow rites.

THIES, Michelle C. (Grieder), 44, Peoria, 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey- Wilton Funeral Home, Peoria.

