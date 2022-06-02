Funerals today for June 3

BELLAS, Louise Catherine (Stork), 96, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.
FANNIN, Lois Pauline (Darland), 101, Decatur, 2-3 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
FITZGERALD, Jay C., 44, Heyworth, 4-8 p.m. at Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth.
KERFOOT, Richard L., "Rick" II, 55, Bloomington, 7 p.m. at Bloomington Christian Fellowship, Bloomington.
PARENTE, Nancy J. (Niebur), 67, Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at Pittsfield United Methodist Church, Pittsfield.
WILLIAMSON, Barbara Belle, 91, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.