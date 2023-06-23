EVERSOLE, Patsy Helen, 88, Shelbyville, 1-4 p.m. at Corps of Engineer Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.
FARNEY, Harriet L., 87, Forrest, 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Fairbury.
HANEY, Darwin, 91, Fort Myers, FL, 1-4 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Home, Bloomington.
NASH, Charles R., 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal.
PARKS, Cameron A.H., 25, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
PENICOOK, Ruth Ann, 84, Piper City, 2 p.m. at Piper City Presbyterian Church.
PINKHAM, Mark E., 62, Minonk, 3 p.m. at Minonk Lanes, Minonk.
RAWL, Judy Nell, 82, Normal, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.
ROLLEY, Elias William "Bill", Jr., 93, Bloomington, 3 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal.
YORK, Mark D., 59, Lexington at the Amvets Post #276, Elliott.