GORE, Marion, 85, Normal, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.
HENDERSON, Lucy Frances "Frankie" (Durham), 99, Hot Springs Village, AR, 10:30 a.m. at St. John's UCC, Minier.
HENDERSON, William Dean II, 74, Pontiac, 1:30 p.m. at Minier Cemetery, Minier.
MULLEN, Dale, Morton, 1 p.m., Mount Hope Cemetery, McLean.
PUNKE, Shepherd William, infant, Goodfield, 10 a.m. at The Pasture Church, Hudson.
MILLER, Marilyn, 91, LeRoy, 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.
ROE, Dwayne E., 91, Dixon, 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, Dixon.
WEBER, Dale, 75, El Paso, 3 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.