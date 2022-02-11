Funerals today for Feb. 12

DAUGHERTY, Ronald D., 77, Gridley, 2 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
LAGE, Martha J., 98, Tavares, FL, formerly of Bloomington, 1-2 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
MAAKS, Ronald W. "Ronnie", 72, Normal, 3-7 p.m. at American Hungarian Club, 1520 Calhoun St. Bloomington.
MAITLAND, Joyce A., 81, Bloomington, 3 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.
MINNIS, Craig Merritt, 59, Normal, formerly of Decatur, 1-4 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
MITCHELL, Clarence "Mitch", 87, Normal, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.
MOSSER, Virginia R. "Ginny", 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.