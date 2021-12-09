 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 10

HOFFMAN, Jr., Ernest, 93, Bloomington, 1 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington.

HOPKINS, Ellen N., 91, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

MILACH, Matthew Aaron, 46, Normal. 4-8 p.m. at Gill Street Sports Bar & Restaurant, Bloomington.

OLIVERO, Wilma Lorraine, 90, Gibson City, 1:30 p.m., at Gibson City Bible Church, Gibson City. 

SPAID, Cheryl Lynn (Cummings), 74, Bloomington, 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

STUDHOLME, David, 77, Saybrook, 11 a.m., Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook.

