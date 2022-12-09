Funerals today for Dec. 10

GALAWAY, Phebe Jane (Cooper), 84, Bellflower, 1 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
HEINOLD, Donald M. "Don", 78, Eureka, 10 a.m. at Liberty Bible Church, Eureka.
McCOMB, Cheryl Ann, Normal, 11:30 a.m. at Network Bible Fellowship, Bloomington.
STOOPS, Marion O'Brien, 100, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.
TROESCH, Peter J., 87, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.
ZORN, Maxine Joan, 93, Fairbury, 10 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.