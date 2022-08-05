Funerals today for August 6

BETHEA, Lisa Ann, 58, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.

BURKE, Mary L., 69, Normal, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

DUNN, Phyllis Ann (nee Flaherty), formerly of Chicago and Normal, noon at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside.

EINCK, Katelyn Marie, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

HABERKORN, Charles H. "Chub", 90, Fairbury, formerly of Chatsworth, 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

NICHELSON, Lynn Owen, 82, Lafayette, IN, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

RIGG, Helen Louise, 96, Pontiac, formerly of Roseville, 1 p.m. at Roseville Memorial Park Cemetery, Roseville.

SATORIUS, Erma Aldean, 101, St. Paul, MN, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Bloomington.

STEVENS, Barbara Douglas, 95, Farmington Hills, MI, 11 a.m. at Colfax United Methodist Church, Colfax.

TROXEL, Perry E. "Pete", Jr., 93, Crest Hill, formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WALTON, Alice B., 96, Normal, 10 a.m., Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

WALTERS, William "Bill" D. Jr., 79, Bloomington, 11:39 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington.