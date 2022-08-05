 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for August 6

BETHEA, Lisa Ann, 58, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.

BURKE, Mary L., 69, Normal, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

DUNN, Phyllis Ann (nee Flaherty), formerly of Chicago and Normal, noon at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside.

EINCK, Katelyn Marie, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. 

HABERKORN, Charles H. "Chub", 90, Fairbury, formerly of Chatsworth, 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

NICHELSON, Lynn Owen, 82, Lafayette, IN, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal. 

RIGG, Helen Louise, 96, Pontiac, formerly of Roseville, 1 p.m. at Roseville Memorial Park Cemetery, Roseville. 

SATORIUS, Erma Aldean, 101, St. Paul, MN, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Bloomington.

STEVENS, Barbara Douglas, 95, Farmington Hills, MI, 11 a.m. at Colfax United Methodist Church, Colfax. 

TROXEL, Perry E. "Pete", Jr., 93, Crest Hill, formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WALTON, Alice B., 96, Normal, 10 a.m., Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

WALTERS, William "Bill" D. Jr., 79, Bloomington, 11:39 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News