Funerals today for Aug. 31

BURRIS, Corwin "Cord", Clinton, 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Clinton.
GRAHAM, Raymond Joseph, 76, Atlanta, 11 a.m. at St Columba Cemetery.
KEHIAS, James George, Sr., 93, Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, 1001 Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, Military Rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.
KENNELL, Lydia Marie "Libbs", 88, Eureka, 10:30 a.m. at Cazenovia Mennonite Church, Lowpoint.
KNACK, Howard Phillip, 78, Minonk, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk.