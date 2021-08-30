 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 31

{{featured_button_text}}

BURRIS, Corwin "Cord", Clinton, 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Clinton.

GRAHAM, Raymond Joseph, 76, Atlanta, 11 a.m. at St Columba Cemetery.

KEHIAS, James George, Sr., 93, Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, 1001 Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, Military Rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

KENNELL, Lydia Marie "Libbs", 88, Eureka, 10:30 a.m. at Cazenovia Mennonite Church, Lowpoint.

KNACK, Howard Phillip, 78, Minonk, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News