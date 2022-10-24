Funerals pending for Oct. 25

BRAND, Jack Jay, 68, Stanford, died Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
JONES, Margaret E., 93, Lincoln, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.
LIMING, Donald D., 86, Lexington, died Monday (Oct. 24, 2022). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
McWILLIAMS, Lyle R., 95, of El Paso, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
SESSIONS, Robert "Bob", 91, Clinton, died Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
VanDYKE, Patsy E., 74, Tremont, formerly of Mackinaw, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.