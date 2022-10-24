 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Oct. 25

BRAND, Jack Jay, 68, Stanford, died Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

JONES, Margaret E., 93, Lincoln, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

LIMING, Donald D., 86, Lexington, died Monday (Oct. 24, 2022). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.

McWILLIAMS, Lyle R., 95, of El Paso, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

SESSIONS, Robert "Bob", 91, Clinton, died Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

VanDYKE, Patsy E., 74, Tremont, formerly of Mackinaw, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News