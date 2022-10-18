Funerals pending for Oct. 19

FRIEDMANSKY, Verna L., 78, Lexington, died Monday (Oct. 17, 2022). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
HENNEBERRY, Nancy, 93, Normal, died Monday (Oct. 17, 2022). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
HUTCHINS, Jane C., 70, Normal, died Sunday (Oct. 16, 2022). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
JAMISON, Troy A., 56, Bellflower, died Friday (Oct. 14, 2022). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
MEYER, Evelyn L., 78, Lincoln, formerly of Springfield, died Monday (Oct. 17, 2022). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.
