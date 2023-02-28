BOROWICZ, Marilyn Victoria, 92, Normal, died Friday (Feb. 24, 2023). Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
CLARK, James Lewis, 83, Normal, died Monday (Feb. 27, 2023). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
HUGHES, Geoffrey “Jeff” Atkinson, 80, formerly of Bloomington, died Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023). Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
JONES, Albert Eugene, 85, Bloomington, died Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
LAMB, Dola Kae, 72, Bloomington, died Saturday (Feb. 25, 2023). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
ROTH, Lester J., 98, Washington, died Saturday (Feb. 25, 2023). Mason-White Funeral Home, Washington.
RUTLEDGE, Howard F., 86, Elliott, died Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2023). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
