Funerals pending for Jan. 7

EHLERS, Russell D., 78, died Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. 

JOHNSON, Dawn J., 35, Junction City, OR, formerly of Roanoke, died Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.

