Funerals pending for Jan. 26

BOHLANDER, Delores A., 90, El Paso, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

BROWN, Wilbur, 90, Gibson City, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

FOWLER, Walter L., 93, Normal, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HASTY, Dean M., 85, Mackinaw, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home, Mackinaw.

UPTS, Michael R., 62, Minonk, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.

