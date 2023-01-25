Funerals pending for Jan. 26

BOHLANDER, Delores A., 90, El Paso, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.
BROWN, Wilbur, 90, Gibson City, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
FOWLER, Walter L., 93, Normal, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
HASTY, Dean M., 85, Mackinaw, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home, Mackinaw.
UPTS, Michael R., 62, Minonk, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Bloomington
- Funeral
- Michael L.
- Atlanta
- Rosemary
- Wakefield
- Washington
- Patricia
- Kirk
- Larry L.
- Leroy
- Liz
- Lonnie S.
- Harry
- Martin
- David R.
- Finley
- Bill
- Kenneth William
- Pontiac
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Roanoke
- Robert C.
- Eugene
- Einck
- Gibson City
- Earl C.
- James S
- Bruno
- Betty E.
- Ann
- Robert L.
- Charles L.
- Steven
- Susan Kay
- Phillip A. Jr.
- Mackinaw
- Julie C. Harris
- Obie
- Jason S
- Vera J.
- Kibler-brady-ruestman Memorial Home
- Lexington
- Thomas N.
- Darlene
- Wilson
- John R.
- Don
- Charles M.
- Eureka
- Pekin
- Rosemary L.
- Ruth Joy
- Catherine L.
- Bobby G.
- Robert D.
- John W.
- Bob
- Alex
- Charles W.
- Pat
- John E.
- Dennis R.
- Candace
- Kathy E.
- Sandra L.
- Fred
- Blaine
- Evelyn M.
- Cremation
- York
- El Paso
- Joseph Michael
- Shirley
- John O. Jr.
- Erik T.
- Ann L.
- Debra K.
- Fredrick
- Kathleen Lynn
- Debra
- Medicine
- Religion
- Hunting
- Textiles
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.