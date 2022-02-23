Funerals pending for Feb. 24

FISLAR, Mary, 90, Bloomington, died Saturday (Feb 19, 2022). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
STOLLER, Michael E., 38, Bayfield, Colorado, formerly of Roanoke, died Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.
