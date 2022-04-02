Funerals pending for April 3

RORA, Barbara Sue, 71, Secor, died Wednesday (March 30, 2022). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.
WHALS, Robert G., 78, Lexington, died Friday (April 1, 2022). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington.
