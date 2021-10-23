Fredrick Batty

BLOOMINGTON — Fredrick "Fred the bread man" Batty, 79, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:29 a.m. on October 20, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Bloomington Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Illinois at Peoria.

He was born May 26, 1942 in Bloomington, son of Russell Franklin and Helen M. Wirrick Batty. He was preceded in death by his parents; his companion and significant other, Joyce Prochnow; one sister, Delores Nichols and two infant siblings.

Surviving are three sons: Rusty (Sue) Batty of Normal, Mark (Nancy) Batty and Steve (Ronda) Batty, both of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Brandon (Stacza) Batty, Cody (Lauren) Batty, Jeremy (Kelly) Whaley, Justin (Sydney) Batty and Chelsea (Derek) Dauenbaugh and seven great-grandchildren: Alden, Parker, Avery, Annie, Braxton, Baylor and Henry. Also surviving are his siblings: Mary Helen Walker, Don (Aleta) Batty, Roseanne Halbert and Mary Lynn (Tim) Cavallo, all of Bloomington, Ron Batty of Germany and Eddie (Lee Cole) Batty of Normal.

Fred worked as a driver for Sunbeam for 32 years, retiring in 1999 and fondly known as "Fred the Bread Man." He was a member of the Bloomington Moose Lodge 745 since 1966.

He enjoyed playing golf and bowling, but his greatest enjoyment came with spending his time with his family. Fred was so proud of his three boys and loved them more than anything! He also enjoyed having coffee with his buddies, and he will be fondly remembered for telling his jokes to anyone who would listen. Fred loved the Chicago Cubs and never missed watching a game.

The family would like to thank the Bloomington emergency personnel and the medical staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center that assisted Fred and his family during Fred's final moments.