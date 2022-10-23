April 17, 1924—Oct. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Frederick R. Hodosh, 98, of Bloomington, peacefully returned to his Creator on October 21, 2022, after having received an abundance of blessings and consolations. He passed away at Martin Healthcare, Bloomington.

His funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, next to his wife, Mary Louise. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Fred was born April 17, 1924, in Budapest, Hungary, where he was baptized and confirmed. He was the only child of Andor and Elizabeth Hodoc. He received his college education at the Technical and Economic University of Budapest and at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, where he earned his Doctorate in Political Science in 1947. While in Austria, he also worked with the United States and French military and the Lutheran Resettlement Service.

He arrived in the United States in 1949, and enrolled in the University of North Dakota School of Law, graduating in 1952, with the degree of Juris Doctor (with Distinction). He then began a career in insurance and insurance education, including several years with State Farm Insurance and culminating with twenty years as Vice President, Secretary, General Counsel, and Director of legal and claims education of the American Institute for Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters and the Insurance Institute of America in suburban Philadelphia, PA. After his retirement from the institutes, Fred continued to be active as a lawyer, consultant and, for many years, as an adjunct professor at the Widener University Law School in Wilmington, DE. He also authored and edited several texts and articles published in insurance and legal journals.

Throughout the years, Fred’s volunteer activities included his church, serving on the board of Glen Mills Schools and as a volunteer Patient’s Advocate at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Fred always said that the best thing that ever happened to him was meeting Mary Lou, his beloved wife, best friend and faithful companion. They were married 59 years, 2 months and 15 days until her death in 2012. While they had no children of their own, they have been surrounded throughout their lives by the love and affection of her nephews and nieces: George Eder, Mary Susan Eder, Tom Eder and Kathy Eder and Marsha Prater, who have made their last years peaceful and happy.

As Fred’s worldly pilgrimage was drawing to an end, he was closing his eyes in gratitude for the Lord’s mercy and in a firm faith in the resurrection and eternal life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Westminster Village.

