April 19, 1951 - Aug. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Frederick N. Robb, 71, of Bloomington, passed away after a six year battle with lung cancer at his residence and surrounded by family, on August 13, 2022. He was born April 19, 1951, to Frederick and Linda (McCue) Robb in Bloomington.

Frederick was a passionate NASCAR, Cubs, and Green Bay Packers fan. He never missed a race or game and collected memorabilia from both of his teams. Frederick loved to go fishing and boating and thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere provided by being in the great outdoors and surrounded by friends and family.

He is survived by his children: Stacy (Mikel) Graves, Ricky (Candace) Robb, Chris Robb; grandchildren: RJ, Ryan, Brittanee, Jordan, Dominic, Tyler, Noah; and great-grandchildren: Noah, Julian, Anthony, and Journee; special friend, Mary; and siblings: Jeff (Connie) Robb, John (Holly) Robb, Stan (Paula) Robb, Teresa (Irvin) McClure, and Debra (Kelley) Maxwell. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Frederick and Linda Robb; siblings: Kathy Grimm, Doug Robb; and grandson, Joseph Robb.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to OSF Hospice nurses Katie and Jan for their wonderful care of Frederick.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.