BLOOMINGTON — Frederick "Fred" John Thomas, Jr., age 70, of Bloomington, IL was welcomed into God's Kingdom on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran School or a charity of the donor's choice.

Fred was born July 18, 1952 in Bloomington, IL the son of Frederick and Helen Thomas, Sr. He married Linda Quinn on June 16, 1973 in Bloomington, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; and their children: Carrie Thomas, Bloomington, IL, Frederick John (Heather) Thomas III, Bloomington, IL, Todd (Nicole) Thomas, Normal, IL; grandchildren: Campbell, Hudson, Libby, Knox and Ella Thomas; sister, Deborah Turner, Ogden, UT; and brother, Clarence (Lori) Thomas, Heyworth, IL.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents.

Fred and his father started Ace-Hi Glass Company, Bloomington, IL in 1980, and prior to Ace-Hi, he graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. Fred was kind and likable and embodied a Christ-centered life. He had many passions including obtaining his pilot's license and he assembled a home-built aircraft. He had a heart to be at the service of others including mission work in Kenya, Haiti, and helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Fred always had a knack for fixing just about anything and enjoyed helping others with their home projects.

