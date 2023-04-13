May 27, 1943 - April 11, 2023

DANVERS — "Fred" Willie O. Scheel, 79, of Danvers, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on April 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and all his rescue cats.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Funks Grove Cemetery picnic shelter, with Fr. Greg Nelson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Rescue Animals in Need, R.A.I.N. Of Central Illinois, Inc., 4050 E. 625 N. Rd., P.O. Box 378, Danvers, IL, 61732.

Fred was born on May 27, 1943, in Bloomington to Willie Otto and Cecil Mae Gleason Scheel, Sr. He married Diane Schooley on August 19, 1966, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Diane Scheel of Danvers; a son, Fred (Pam) Scheel of Heyworth; and two sisters: Cecilia Manley of Naples, FL, and Mary Jo Hornbuckle of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Willie Otto, Jr. and Willie Orvid.

When Fred retired he planted 1700 trees by hand at his home in rural Danvers as part of the IDNR Reforesting Program. He was passionate about protecting the environment and he was an avid animal lover. Fred was a Gold Card Member of Laborers Union 362 in Bloomington. He could build or fix anything.

Fred was very loved and will be missed by all his family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.