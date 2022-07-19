FAIRBURY — Fred W. Wing Jr. of Fairbury passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 91. Fred was born in Hamburg, IA, the son of Fred W. Wing Sr. and Thelma (Johnson) Wing, both formerly of Fairbury. He married Margaret Carolyn Loucks in 1958; and is survived by his children: Sheila (Eric) Langford of Dallas, TX, and Rebecca (Robert Kasinecz) Wing of Downers Grove, IL.

Also surviving Fred are his five grandchildren: Sam (Rebecca) Langford, Katie Langford, Hannah Langford, Luke Langford, and Lance Kasinecz, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Fred joined the Navy shortly after graduating from Fairbury High School. After his honorable discharge, Fred returned to Fairbury. In October 1971, Fred opened Mr. Timber, Inc., where he worked alongside his wife Margaret. Fred built several homes in the Fairbury area. During his lifetime, Fred was active in Rotary. Fred adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed having a Koi Pond and growing Daylilies. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman and had many other interests. A highlight of Fred's many days was meeting for coffee with his friends.

Graveside service will be at Avoca Township Cemetery, Fairbury with Pastor Paul Wier officiating on July 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. Memorial contributions may be directed to SELCAS, Fairbury First United Methodist Church and the American Legion.

The family would like to thank SELCAS and all Fred's wonderful neighbors for their kindness and care.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.