Jan. 25, 1920 - Sept. 21, 2022

EL PASO — Fred P. Vogel, 102.75, of Vancouver, WA, formerly El Paso, IL, most recently in Pagosa Springs, CO for the summer, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Pagosa Springs Medical Center in Colorado.

Fred was born on January 25, 1920 in Benson, IL to Aloys and Julia (Linneman) Vogel. He married Pat M. Dunne on August 13, 1960 in Peoria. She died on May 12, 1989.

Surviving family includes three children: Paul F. Vogel (Jennifer) of Carrollton, TX, Sheila M. Huston (Brent) of Vancouver, WA, Ann M. Bubb (Ron) of Pagosa Springs, CO; three grandchildren: Peyton (Megan) Huston, Kendyl Huston and Hayden Huston; and two brothers: Loren (Ann) Vogel of Conroe, TX, Frank (Lois) Vogel of Newton, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a son, John A. Vogel; his parents, three brothers, Howard, Alvin, Gilbert; and a sister, Mary Lois Damm.

Fred served in the U.S. Airforce in WWII, graduating from Engineering and Gunnery Schools, flying in B52s chasing General Rommel's Desert Rats through Africa towards Sicily who referred to the outfit as "The Earthquakers". He was very proud to have pitched a no-hitter during downtime league play between missions and was delighted to learn a reporter from the "Stars & Stripes" was there to witness it. He was honorably discharged July 25, 1945.

He was instrumental in opening the El Paso VFW. He then worked directly for Lester Pfister for three years and then for Pfister Hybrid Corn Company (as Sales/Office Manager) for the next 47 years.

He loved his family and never knew a stranger, reveled in meeting new people and being the center of attention, though the love of life was his wife, Pat. He had a zest for life, surviving colorectal cancer at 99.9 years old and having a pacemaker implanted four days after turning 100.

He trusted his life to Jesus and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso where Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial with Military Rites will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the El Paso Knights of Columbus for Downs Syndrome activities. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.