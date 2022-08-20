Dec. 23, 1935 - Aug. 11, 2022

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Fred Louis Stegbauer, former PGA Club golf professional at Bloomington Country Club in Bloomington, IL, finished his final round on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born December 23, 1935, in Harvey, IL.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Wojtowicz, and father, Fred Stegbauer Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Evans, her husband Pete; his grandsons, Morgan and P.J. Evans; his sisters: Marion Caho and JoAnne Schoof; his brother, Pete Wojtowicz; as well as his significant other, Pam Bellissimo, and her son Chris.

He attended Thorton Jr. College on a gymnastics scholarship for his athleticism on the trampoline.

He became a member of the PGA in the early 1950s after attending the PGA training school in Dunedin, FL, for several years. At the time, he was the youngest to ever be accepted into this prestigious organization. He was granted a lifetime membership in the PGA after dedicating 50-plus years to the organization.

His career as a club professional started under his uncle John Brooks at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, IA, in the early 1950s. He married Sandra Zegarac Bauer in 1957, and they moved to Keokuk, IA, where he became Head Golf Professional at Keokuk Country Club. In 1959, his beloved daughter Stacey was born.

He also held a position with the Keokuk Chamber of Commerce. After living in Keokuk for seven years, he moved to Illinois to kick off what would be a long and illustrious career at Bloomington Country Club as the Head Golf Professional. He spearheaded a junior golf program that was noted to be one of the best in the state. While earning a total of 11 hole-in-ones throughout his golf journey, he felt his greatest accomplishment still was sharing his love of the game with the children of his community.

The back nine of his career took him to the sunny shores of Florida, where he eventually opened his store Golf Shoes Unlimited, the only one of its kind in the country.

Fred loved his time near the ocean where he enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, and snorkeling.

And now, as you navigate calmer waters, may you red right return.

His family is thankful to the caregivers at the Opis Indian River Center for all of their dutiful care and compassion.

We will miss you Fred, Dad, Bop.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Pigeon Key educational facility in Fred Stegbauer's name. (www.pigeonkey.net/how-to-help-our-non-profit-organization/donate)