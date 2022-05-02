March 14, 1922 - April 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Fred Louis "Bud" Thoman, 100, of Bloomington, passed away at his home on Friday, April 29, 2022.

There will be a funeral service for Bud at 10:00 AM Thursday May 5, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home. Reverend Tiffany Black will officiate. There will be military rites performed by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Bud was born March 14, 1922, in Bloomington. A son of Fred L. and Mabel McCrillis Thoman. He married Shirley R. Cheek of Atlanta, IL, on February 17, 1950. She died October 11, 2003. He then married Lillian R. McReynolds on March 12, 2006. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Diane (Tom) Clay of Clinton; four grandchildren: Travis Stewart of Decatur, Angie (Paul) Mason of Florida, Tammy Williamson of Georgia, John (Billie) Thoman of Mississippi; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, half-brother and two sons.

He had worked as an accountant at the General Electric Company and later at the Admiral Corporation and was a Bloomington Township Trustee for seven-years. He was a member of the Normal American Legion Post 635 and their Honor Guard, the Bloomington VFW Post 454, Wade Barney Masonic Lodge 512, and The Bloomington Consistory. Bud served in the United States Army with the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division in World War II in Europe and later the Philippine Islands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the West Olive Faith United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.