March 8, 1950 - Aug. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Fred Joseph Schoening, age 72, of Treasure Island, FL, and Bloomington, IL, passed away at 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Jason Collins will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Fred was born March 8, 1950, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Herman J. and Constance Marti Schoening Jr. He married Deborah Peddicord on December 18, 1971, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving two children: Aric (Corina) Schoening, Bloomington, IL, Trudi (Dan Day) Schoening, Colorado Springs, CO; and one brother, John Schoening, Bloomington, IL.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schoening.

Fred co-owned and operated National Welding Supply, Bloomington, IL, with his brother John retiring in 2008. He graduated from University High School, Normal, IL. Fred attended Illinois State University, Normal, IL. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and wintering in Florida. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.