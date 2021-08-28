BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin — Franklin Giles Matsler died August 1, 2021 in Brookfield, WI. He was born December 27, 1922 in Glendive, MT, the second of six siblings.

He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) for nine months after high school and then enrolled at Montana State College (MSC). After one year he enlisted in the US Air Corps and received flight training, then transferred to the Army, rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant, and served the last nine months of WWII in Manila, Philippines.

After WWII, Frank returned to MSC to earn his BS in Applied Science with major in Biology. While at MSC he met his future wife, Lois Hoyt. They were married on June 12, 1949.

Frank began his career in education by teaching high school in Missoula, MT and achieving a Master's Degree in Education from Montana State University. Frank and Lois moved to California where he continued teaching science and mathematics before completing a PhD in Educational Administration and Higher Education from the University of California, Berkeley in 1959. He served as Assistant Dean for Humboldt State College and later as a Specialist in Higher Education with the California Coordinating Council for Higher Education. In 1968, Frank was recruited to serve as Executive Director for the Illinois Board of Regents System, where he remained for 16 years. After retirement, Frank taught as Regency Professor at Illinois State University for three years. He was later called out of retirement to serve briefly as Interim President of Sangamon State University, and then as Chancellor of the Illinois Board of Regents during its final year of existence (1995-1996).

Frank and Lois were married for 72 wonderful years. He is survived by his wife Lois; his children: Linda (Dave) Funk, Jeanne (Greg) Bonk, David Matsler, Winfield Matsler; his grandchildren: David (Natalie) Bonk, Mark (Christi) Bonk, Will (Jamie) Bonk; step-granddaughter, Michele Jonsson Funk (Mattias); step-grandson, Ryan Funk (Chetna); and a total of thirteen great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Frank had a delightful sense of humor, loved family, music, and travel, and was involved in numerous civic and educational organizations. He was a long-time member of the Normal Illinois Rotary Club.