BLOOMINGTON — Frank Wood, 65, of Bloomington IL, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on July 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family

After spending several years in the motorcycle industry, Frank served over 30 years as co-partner and CFO for Manpower throughout the Central Illinois area.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Norma; and brother, Walter "Scott;" and the "Big Yellow Sweetie," Holly, his lab. He is survived by his wife, Patti; as well as his son, Logan (Marissa) Wood; and his daughter, Crimson "Simmy" Wood. Also surviving are his brother, Steven (Betsy) Wood; sister, Kathy (Rick) Spencer; and sister, Patty (Stephen) Schuck. Close extended family members who are also mourning his death include in-laws, Pam (Doug) Orear; Peggy Vilberg (David) Smith; and Beverly Vilberg; along with a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Calvary United Methodist Church (1700 North Towanda Avenue - Normal, IL, 61761). Visitation will take place at 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life reception.

