May 2, 1934 - June 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Frank Schuler, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at the church.

He was born May 2, 1934, in Chicago, a son of Joseph and Helen Lucille Connelly Schuler. He married the love of his life, Maria Scherer on September 5, 1959, at St. Remigius Church in Ober Morlen, West Germany. After 6- years of holding hands, she preceded him in death on October 16, 2021.

Surviving are his children: Celia (Mike) Salaway, Gold Canyon, AZ, Patricia (Thomas) Neuber, Carol Stream, Linn (Les) Bowles, Trophy Club, TX, Christina (Mike) Iannelli II, Murrells Inlet, SC, Frank (Amy) Schuler, Bloomington and Mary Carey, Myrtle Beach, SC; 13 grandchildren: Nicole (Chad Yarman) Swanson, Bret (Lisa) Swanson, Diane (Bryan) Gillies, Jennifer (Steve) Walth, Kristen (Brian) Iossi, Auston Weinberg, Benjamin Lucas Hileman, Victoria Iannelli, Michael Ianelli III, Frank Joshua Schuler, Joseph Gramm Schuler, Beneá Schuler, Sydnee Schuler; seven great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and extended family in Germany: Gisela Scherer, Joerg (Sabine) Scherer, Carina Scherer, and Marco Scherer.

In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Joseph and Gregory Schuler and Jimmy Quinlan; and a grandson, Adam Hileman.

Frank was a graduate of St. Leo High School in Chicago and the Washburne Trade School, where he completed his plumber/pipefitter apprenticeship. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, completing boot camp in Ft. Hood, TX, and stationed in West Germany. Frank was a longtime member of Plumbers/Pipefitters Local 99 where he also served as an instructor and plumbing examiner.

Frank was an avid fan of baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs. He had a passion for sailing and truly enjoyed spending time on his sailboat. Frank had a deeply rooted love of tradition and especially enjoyed having the whole family involved with trimming the Christmas tree every year. He had a deep and abiding faith and was a devout lifelong Catholic. Frank treasured his family, and nothing brought him greater joy than seeing his wife smile.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

