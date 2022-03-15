NORMAL — Frank G. Fillipponi, 80, of Normal, passed away at 9:23 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m, Friday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Grade School.

Frank was born October 2, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Frank F. and Carmen Chevalier Fillipponi. He married Linda McGraw on June 10, 1961, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by four children: Kelli Heller of Bloomington, Lisa Fillipponi of Normal, Rossi (Leticia) Fillipponi of Carlock and Mario (Cori) Fillipponi of Heyworth; seven grandchildren: Bailey, Barker, Tony and Sophia Fillipponi and Alexis Connour, Jackie and Megan Culler; one great-granddaughter, Delilah Fillipponi; and a brother, Jack Fillipponi of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Coke Heller.

Frank graduated from Normal Community High School and served in the US Navy. He was a police officer for Normal Police Department, retiring as Lieutenant after thirty-years.

Frank loved his family, antique cars and his backyard. He will be dearly missed.

