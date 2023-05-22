June 19, 1941 - May 20, 2023

FARMER CITY — Frank Elmer Glenn, 81, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 9:00 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at home.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow at Goose Creek Township Cemetery, De Land, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Frank was born on June 19, 1941, in Clinton, IL, a son of Lester L. and Mae Vernice Bland Glenn. He married Marilyn E. Kidd on December 24, 1964, in De Land, IL. She passed away April 9, 2018.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Laraine) Glenn of Newman, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Glenn and his parents.

Frank was a farmer. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Illinois and Indiana Antique Gas Engine Tractor Club. Frank was a past President of the DeWitt County Tax Payers Association.